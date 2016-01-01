Dr. Flory accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hannah Flory, MD
Overview
Dr. Hannah Flory, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and USMD Hospital at Arlington.
Locations
USMD Arlington General Surgery Clinic811 W Interstate 20 Ste 212, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 275-3309
Uch-mhs4110 Briargate Pkwy Ste 460, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 364-6487
Uch-mhs Memorial Hospital North Poc4050 Briargate Pkwy, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 444-2273
Usmd Cancer Treatment Centers LLC801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 784-8268
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hannah Flory, MD
- General Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- General Surgery
