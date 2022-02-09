Dr. Hannah Dineen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dineen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hannah Dineen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hannah Dineen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Arizona Hospital and Medical Center In Tucson and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Physicians' Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Dineen works at
Locations
All American Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute1045 Gemini St Ste 100, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 317-4574Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Physicians' Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor, explained things well, compassionate and thorough.
About Dr. Hannah Dineen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528403078
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- University of North Carolina Hospitals--Orthopedic Surgery
- University Of Arizona Hospital and Medical Center In Tucson
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dineen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dineen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dineen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dineen works at
Dr. Dineen has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dineen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dineen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dineen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dineen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dineen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.