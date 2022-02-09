Overview

Dr. Hannah Dineen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University Of Arizona Hospital and Medical Center In Tucson and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Physicians' Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Dineen works at All American Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Institute in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.