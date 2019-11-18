Overview

Dr. Hannah Bujak, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lynden, WA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Bujak works at Family Care Network in Lynden, WA with other offices in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.