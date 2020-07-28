Dr. Bowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hannah Bowers, MD
Overview
Dr. Hannah Bowers, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroeville, AL.
Dr. Bowers works at
Locations
Monroe County Hospital2016 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville, AL 36460 Directions (251) 743-7555Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Maude L Whatley Health Center2731 Ml King Jr Blvd, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 758-6647
Univ. Medical Center850 PETER BRYCE BLVD, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 348-1770
Veterans Administration301 Governors Dr SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 536-5511Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to UAB Medical Clinic in Huntsville for many years. At UAB you see 'newly minted' Doctors under the direction of attending Physicians, in other words you get seen by young smart minds backed up by years of medical experience. Dr. Bowers is one of the best in the office.
About Dr. Hannah Bowers, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1942707427
Frequently Asked Questions
