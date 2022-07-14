Overview

Dr. Hanna Thomas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES PARIYARAM / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Thomas works at Dallas Renal Group in Dallas, TX with other offices in Grand Prairie, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.