Ophthalmology
Dr. Hanna Shammas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lynwood, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shammas works at Shammas Eye Medical Center in Lynwood, CA with other offices in Whittier, CA and Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Bill Matheis Inc
    3510 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lynwood, CA 90262
  2
    Ms Center LLC
    7957 Painter Ave Ste 103, Whittier, CA 90602
  3
    Shammas Eye Medical Center Downey
    8409 Florence Ave Ste 100, Downey, CA 90240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Hanna Shammas, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1770698854
    Education & Certifications

    • VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanna Shammas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shammas is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Shammas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Shammas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shammas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shammas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shammas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

