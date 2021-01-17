Overview

Dr. Hanna Lubbos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leesville, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital and Byrd Regional Hospital.



Dr. Lubbos works at Lubbos Medical Clinic in Leesville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes Type 2 and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.