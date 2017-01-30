Overview

Dr. Hanna Lisbona, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai MC



Dr. Lisbona works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Hysteroscopy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.