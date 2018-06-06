Dr. Hanna Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanna Lin, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanna Lin, MD is a Cosmetic Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Northside Hospital Forsyth1200 Northside Forsyth Dr, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (615) 484-5316
Northeast Georgia Diagnostic Clinic - Riverstone Medical Plaza1255 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (470) 228-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very pleased with Dr Lin.
About Dr. Hanna Lin, MD
- Cosmetic Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1831100866
Education & Certifications
- University Hi J a Burns School Med
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Internal Medicine
