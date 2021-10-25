Dr. Hanna Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanna Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanna Kim, MD is a Dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Connecticut Dermatology Group PC761 Main Ave Ste 102, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 810-4151
- 2 600 W Putnam Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (203) 810-4151
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
Dr. Kim has helped me with my psoriasis & is very skilled with XTRAC laser therapy. She is also very personable & caring. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Hanna Kim, MD
- Dermatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1487602017
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Rash and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.