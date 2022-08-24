See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Norwich, CT
Dr. Hanna Kackielo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hanna Kackielo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Akademia Med, Bialystok Poland and is affiliated with Backus Hospital and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kackielo works at Internal Medicine Group Llc in Norwich, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Advance Directive End of Life Planning, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Group Llc
    1 Towne Park Plz, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 887-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Wellness Examination
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling
Dyslipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Diabetes Type 2
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chronic Care Management
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Dehydration
Diabetes Counseling
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Folic Acid Deficiency
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hammer Toe
Hydrocele
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overactive Bladder
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Raynaud's Disease
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Aug 24, 2022
    Aug 24, 2022
    About Dr. Hanna Kackielo, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598714701
    Education & Certifications

    • Winthrop University Hosp
    Internship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanna Kackielo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kackielo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kackielo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kackielo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kackielo works at Internal Medicine Group Llc in Norwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kackielo’s profile.

    Dr. Kackielo has seen patients for Advance Directive End of Life Planning, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Wellness Examination, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kackielo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Kackielo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kackielo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kackielo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kackielo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

