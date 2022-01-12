Dr. Hanna Irie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanna Irie, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hanna Irie, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
Klingenstein Pavillion1176 5th Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Irie is an incredible Oncologist and an expert in Triple Negative Breast Cancer which I had. She answered all of my questions and explained things in terms that I could understand. She is super smart (MDPHD), thorough, caring and compassionate. I struck gold with her as my doctor. Highly recommend !!!
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Irie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Irie using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Irie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Irie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irie.
