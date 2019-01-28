Overview

Dr. Hanna Czarkowska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Krakow and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Czarkowska works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY with other offices in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.