Dr. Hanna Czarkowska, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanna Czarkowska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Akademia Medyczna, Krakow and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Czarkowska works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
St Francis Cardiovascular Physicians PC179 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Czarkowska for nearly two years. I was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease by a local neurologist. Before I started taking prescribed medications, I sough out a second opinion from Dr. Czarkowska. She spent over an hour with me. My previous neurologist spent about 1/2 hour before pronouncing the sentence. Dr. Czarkowska's diagnosis was Essential Tremor. She prescribed a drug which has helped. I am taking a very low dose. I can live with the tremor. It's a far cry from PD.
About Dr. Hanna Czarkowska, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1477788420
Education & Certifications
- Stony Brook University Hospital S U N Y Health Sciences Center
- Queens Hospital Center
- Akademia Medyczna, Krakow
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Czarkowska has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Czarkowska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Czarkowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Czarkowska has seen patients for Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Czarkowska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Czarkowska speaks Polish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Czarkowska. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Czarkowska.
