Dr. Hanna Akiki, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanna Akiki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Douglasville, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Douglas Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.
Locations
Hanna Akiki6001 Professional Pkwy, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 715-5080
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Douglas Hospital
- Wellstar Paulding Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Akiki by my primary care doctor when my blood pressure and cholesterol was out of control despite being on high doses of cholesterol and BP medications. He immediately identified the problem and now my numbers are great! He does not have a great bedside manner but who cares? I would rather have a good, knowledgeable doctor like Dr. Akiki rather than a nice but incompetent one.
About Dr. Hanna Akiki, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akiki has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akiki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akiki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akiki has seen patients for Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akiki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Akiki speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Akiki. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akiki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akiki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akiki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.