Overview

Dr. Hanmanth Bejjanki, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Bejjanki works at Texas Gastroenterology PLLC in Cleburne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.