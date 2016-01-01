Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hankyu Chung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hankyu Chung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Locations
Hankyu Chung MD Professional Corp.2039 Forest Ave Ste 308, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 297-8600
O'connor Hospital2105 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 947-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hankyu Chung, MD
- 53 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung speaks Korean.
Dr. Chung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.