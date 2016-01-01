See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Hankyu Chung, MD

Internal Medicine
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Hankyu Chung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Chung works at Hankyu Chung MD Professional Corp. in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hankyu Chung MD Professional Corp.
    2039 Forest Ave Ste 308, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 297-8600
    O'connor Hospital
    2105 Forest Ave, San Jose, CA 95128 (408) 947-2500

  Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Neck Muscle Strain
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Internal Medicine
    53 years of experience
    English, Korean
    1447367966
    SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Internal Medicine
    Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Chung works at Hankyu Chung MD Professional Corp. in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chung's profile.

    Dr. Chung has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

