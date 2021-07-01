Dr. Hank Fung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hank Fung, MD
Overview
Dr. Hank Fung, MD is a Dermatologist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Locations
Pacific Dermatology5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 101, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 426-8828
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I recently (June 2021) visited Pacific Dermatology for a skin cancer screening. Dr Fung and his staff (Bernadette and Roselyn) were very friendly and helpful. I was able to easily make an appointment and was seen quickly without wait and received a thorough screening by Dr Fung. I highly recommend Dr Fung and Pacific Dermatology.
About Dr. Hank Fung, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fung has seen patients for Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fung speaks Cantonese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Fung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.