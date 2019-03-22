Dr. Hanjoon Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanjoon Song, MD
Dr. Hanjoon Song, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett.
Prima Ambulatory Surgical Services3096 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 495-1477
Northside Hospital Duluth3620 Howell Ferry Rd, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (678) 312-2600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
The Wound Treatment Center100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 165, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (678) 312-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Song is very knowledgeable about everything he does. His bedside manner is great! He gives you his honest opinion and he won't do stuff just to take your money. If he thinks you won't see an improvement, he will tell you just that. He's also a perfectionist and really cares about his work and patients.
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1063502375
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. Song has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song has seen patients for Bedsores, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
