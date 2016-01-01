Dr. Hanimi Challa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Challa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanimi Challa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hanimi Challa, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They completed their fellowship with SUNY/Va Hosp
Dr. Challa works at
Locations
Challa's Citrus & Marion Geriatrics Assoc. PA9920 SW 84TH CT, Ocala, FL 34481 Directions (352) 622-1344
J.p.gadikota Corp40 SW 12th St Ste 101B, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 622-1344
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Hanimi Challa, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- 1730111550
Education & Certifications
- SUNY/Va Hosp
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Bronx-Lebanon Hosp Ctr
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Challa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Challa accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Challa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Challa works at
Dr. Challa has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Challa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Challa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Challa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Challa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Challa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.