Dr. Bajwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hania Bajwa, MD
Dr. Hania Bajwa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN.
Delancey Internal Medicine800 Walnut St Fl 17, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 829-3523
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1285984369
- ACADEMY OF MEDICINE OF LUBLIN
- Family Practice
Dr. Bajwa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bajwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
