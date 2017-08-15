Dr. Hani Zreik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zreik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Zreik, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hani Zreik, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Mid Michigan Pediatric Cardiology PC900 Cooper Ave Ste 4200, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 752-8669
McLaren Bay Region1900 Columbus Ave, Bay City, MI 48708 Directions (989) 894-3000
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
My 14 month old son Bradley has been seeing Dr.Zreik for about a year now!! I must say this doc is truly one of the best heart doctors we have seen! He is always so kinds an loving when it comes to looking over Bradley and doing his sonos! He explains everything clearly so we can understand an Bradley loves him his staff is also very loving an great!!! I always leave happy an feel like im at home an welcome when we are in his office! thanks for all the good vibes an great support!! GREAT DOC!!!!
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Dr. Zreik has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zreik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zreik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zreik has seen patients for Septal Defect, Congenital Heart Disease and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zreik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zreik speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zreik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zreik.
