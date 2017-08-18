Overview

Dr. Hani Zamil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Zamil works at UTHealth McGovern Medical School & Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.