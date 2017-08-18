Dr. Hani Zamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Zamil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hani Zamil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.
Dr. Zamil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ertan Digestive Disease Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-3450Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zamil?
A friend of a friend recommended Dr. Hani Zamil & he is definitely one of the best doctors I have ever had. I never trust dr's b/c of my past but I was able to trust him. I could just feel what a good person he is, that he truly just wants to help, is not just a dr for $, he thinks outside the box, has a great bedside manner, a good humor, & is VERY smart! He did a good job making me comfortable, I felt safe, & the endoscopy went well with him. Highly recommend him! Thx 4 all that you do doc!
About Dr. Hani Zamil, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1346430477
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Brown Medical School
- University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zamil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zamil accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zamil works at
Dr. Zamil has seen patients for Constipation, Nausea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zamil speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.