Dr. Hani Zamil, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hani Zamil, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Zamil works at UTHealth McGovern Medical School & Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Nausea and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ertan Digestive Disease Center
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1400, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 704-3450
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Houston Methodist West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Constipation
Nausea
Hernia
Constipation
Nausea
Hernia

Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 18, 2017
    A friend of a friend recommended Dr. Hani Zamil & he is definitely one of the best doctors I have ever had. I never trust dr's b/c of my past but I was able to trust him. I could just feel what a good person he is, that he truly just wants to help, is not just a dr for $, he thinks outside the box, has a great bedside manner, a good humor, & is VERY smart! He did a good job making me comfortable, I felt safe, & the endoscopy went well with him. Highly recommend him! Thx 4 all that you do doc!
    Prefer Anonymous in Houston, Texas — Aug 18, 2017
    About Dr. Hani Zamil, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1346430477
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Brown Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University of Jordan, Faculty of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hani Zamil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zamil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zamil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zamil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zamil works at UTHealth McGovern Medical School & Memorial Hermann in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Zamil’s profile.

    Dr. Zamil has seen patients for Constipation, Nausea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zamil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Zamil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zamil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zamil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zamil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

