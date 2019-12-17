Dr. Hani Tuffaha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuffaha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Tuffaha, MD
Overview
Dr. Hani Tuffaha, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Williamsport, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Upmc Williamsport.
Dr. Tuffaha works at
Locations
Hani J. Tuffaha MD PC904 Campbell St, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 323-5352
- 2 740 High St Fl 3, Williamsport, PA 17701 Directions (570) 321-2820
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Williamsport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taffaha operated on me in Aug. and he is a very caring and compassionate doctor. I was very satisfied with the care I received
About Dr. Hani Tuffaha, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 51 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1902887821
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Dr. Tuffaha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuffaha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuffaha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuffaha has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuffaha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tuffaha speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuffaha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuffaha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuffaha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuffaha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.