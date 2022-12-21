Overview

Dr. Hani Shennib, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Mountain Vista Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Shennib works at Vascular Heart and Lung Assocs in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Gilbert, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.