Dr. Hani Shennib, MD
Dr. Hani Shennib, MD is a Cardiovascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cardiovascular Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Mountain Vista Medical Center, St. Luke's Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
East Mesa Office10238 E Hampton Ave Ste 205, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 722-7589
Vascular Heart and Lung Associates3850 E Baseline Rd Ste 103, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 722-7589Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gilbert Office201 W Guadalupe Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 396-3482
Glendale Office17218 N 72nd Dr # 101, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (480) 722-7589
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo Central Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Mountain Vista Medical Center
- St. Luke's Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Dr Shannib conducted my Bypass Heart surgery over 20+ ago in Montreal General Hospital in Quebec. I have never had Angina Pectoris or needed any further heart surgery since then. I Am now living in the peaceful island of Nevis in the West Indies with my wife Lillian and enjoying my children and Grandchildren visits … Am thankful to Dr Shinnib that I am still here .
About Dr. Hani Shennib, MD
- Cardiovascular Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1992801005
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Inst
- McGill University
- Kasr El Aini Faculty Med/Cairo
- Kasr-El-Aini University
