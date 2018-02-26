Dr. Hani Shahata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Shahata, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hani Shahata, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
CapitalCare Nephrology2125 River Rd Ste 303A, Niskayuna, NY 12309 Directions (518) 831-2500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Having dealt with Dr. Shahata for a number of years with my dad's health conditions was made easier because of the clear, concise information Dr. Shahata always provided. He seemed to always be on top of whatever problems happened to arise. Very pleased with everything to do with his office.
- Nephrology
- English, Arabic
- 1568549525
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine/Elmhurst Medical Center
- Ain Shams University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shahata has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahata accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shahata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shahata has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hyperkalemia and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shahata on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shahata speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahata.
