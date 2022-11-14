See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Hani Sbitany, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hani Sbitany, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.

Dr. Sbitany works at UCSF Plastic/Reconstructive Sgy in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Plastic and Reconstructive (cosmetic) Surgery
    350 Parnassus Ave Ste 509, San Francisco, CA 94117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Reduction
Abdominoplasty
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Nipple Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Bedsores
Birthmark
Breast Augmentation
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Dermal Filler
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Eyelid Surgery
Gynecomastia Repair
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana

    Nov 14, 2022
    I had amazing breast reconstruction by Dr. Sbitany. It is important that your plastic surgeon has a lot of experience, and that is what he has. He is a very attentive doctor, always answering your questions and concerns himself. Truly cares you !
    Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Hani Sbitany, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    18 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1588779870
    Education & Certifications

    TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
    Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    Mount Sinai Queens
    Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    Mount Sinai Brooklyn
    Mount Sinai Hospital
    Mount Sinai Morningside
    Mount Sinai West
    UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights

