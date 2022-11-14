Dr. Hani Sbitany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sbitany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Sbitany, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hani Sbitany, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai West and UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights.
Locations
Plastic and Reconstructive (cosmetic) Surgery350 Parnassus Ave Ste 509, San Francisco, CA 94117 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sbitany?
I had amazing breast reconstruction by Dr. Sbitany. It is important that your plastic surgeon has a lot of experience, and that is what he has. He is a very attentive doctor, always answering your questions and concerns himself. Truly cares you !
About Dr. Hani Sbitany, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
- UCSF Helen Diller Medical Center at Parnassus Heights
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sbitany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sbitany accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sbitany using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sbitany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sbitany has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sbitany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Sbitany. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sbitany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sbitany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sbitany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.