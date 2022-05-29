Dr. Hani Sabahi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabahi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Sabahi, MD
Overview
Dr. Hani Sabahi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.
Locations
Advanced Medical GI3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 307, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (571) 470-7889
Advanced Medical GI11440 Commerce Park Dr Ste LL3, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (703) 977-4915
Advanced Medical GI44055 Riverside Pkwy Ste 242, Leesburg, VA 20176 Directions (571) 470-7853
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring person. Explains well.
About Dr. Hani Sabahi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabahi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabahi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabahi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabahi has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabahi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabahi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabahi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabahi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabahi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.