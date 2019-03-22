Dr. Rashid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hani Rashid, MD
Overview
Dr. Hani Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Locations
UR Medicine Urology400 White Spruce Blvd Ste B, Rochester, NY 14623 Directions (585) 424-6490
Urmc Urology At Greece South Pointe Landing10 S Pointe Lndg Ste 130, Rochester, NY 14606 Directions (585) 227-2550
Urmc Urology in Brighton (sawgrass)158 Sawgrass Dr Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 275-2838
Strong Memorial Hospital of the University of Rochester601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I met Hani 3 years ago when he was taking care of my mom who had bladder cancer. Throughout the late stages of her illness, Hani was a rock that anchored us and a source of constant support, empathy, understanding and unconditional expertise. During her 60+ day hospital stay, he was always accessible and managed her care with immense compassion. He never let me down. His commitment to my mom was unlike any other dr I’ve known. Not surprisingly, he’s now a cherished friend AND one of my own drs.
About Dr. Hani Rashid, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073560488
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rashid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.