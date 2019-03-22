Overview

Dr. Hani Rashid, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rashid works at UR Medicine Urology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.