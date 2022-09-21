Dr. Hani Malone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Malone, MD
Dr. Hani Malone, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8920
Uptown Surgery Center550 Washington St Ste 801, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 260-7087
- 3 4060 4th Ave # 700E, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 299-8500
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7981
Scripps Radiation Therapy Center10670 John J Hopkins Dr, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 678-6574
- Scripps Green Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
great experience, he is the best!
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- Rush University / Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery
- Columbia University / Neurosurgery
- Neurosurgery, Columbia University
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Harvard College
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone works at
Dr. Malone has seen patients for Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malone speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.