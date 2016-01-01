Overview

Dr. Hani Kozman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from JOHNSTON SCHOOL OF PRACTICAL NURSING and is affiliated with Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Kozman works at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Baldwinsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.