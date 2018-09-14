Dr. Hani Khoury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Khoury, MD
Dr. Hani Khoury, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Hani A Khoury MD502 Hamburg Tpke Ste 107, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 942-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
How was your appointment with Dr. Khoury?
I am, admittedly, a difficult patient. I had to be convinced to have life-saving surgery. The only person who got through to me was Dr. Khoury. He didn't badger me or scare me. He took the time to listen to my fears and answer my questions and I felt, instantly, that I could place myself in his care. I have nothing but the best things to say about his skills, bedside manner and attention to the whole patient. I highly recomend him to all!
About Dr. Hani Khoury, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
