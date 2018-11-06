Dr. Hashim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hani Hashim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hani Hashim, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sheboygan, WI.
Dr. Hashim works at
Aurora Medical Group Inc.3400 Union Ave, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 828-2700
Aurora Sheboygan Clinic2414 Kohler Memorial Dr, Sheboygan, WI 53081 Directions (920) 457-4461
Prohealth Medical Group Inc.N17w24100 Riverwood Dr, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-3000
Prohealth Care Inc725 American Ave, Waukesha, WI 53188 Directions (262) 928-8800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Hashim did not treat me like the review above. He was polite, listen to my concerns. No Doctor is going to give a special script when meeeting a patient for the first time if he is a good doctor.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1922266394
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Hashim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashim has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashim.
