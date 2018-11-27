Dr. Hani Haidar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haidar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Haidar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hani Haidar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Haidar works at
Locations
-
1
Franklin Park Pediatrics2000 Regency Ct Ste 103, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 475-5433
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haidar?
Dr. Haidar is truly the best doctor! My son gets so excited for his doctor appointments he even tags along to his sisters appointments! He has an awesome personality and remembers everything about my kids and even goes out of his way to make the other feel important if it’s not their appointment, highly recommend him!
About Dr. Hani Haidar, MD
- Pediatrics
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1528060753
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haidar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haidar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haidar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haidar works at
Dr. Haidar speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Haidar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haidar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haidar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haidar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.