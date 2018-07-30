Dr. Hani Chehata, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chehata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Chehata, MD
Overview
Dr. Hani Chehata, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They completed their residency with GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Dr. Chehata works at
Locations
Canandaigua Trinity Ob/Gyn241 Parrish St Ste B, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 337-4335Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- F.F. Thompson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chehata is a phenomenal provider! He has delivered both of my children and I would not have wanted it any other way. He is trustworthy, professional, and always takes time to listen to concerns and answer questions. He is genuine and truly cares both about the patient and the family unit as a whole. He takes the time to build a rapport and made me feel very comfortable. I highly recommend Dr. Chehata!
About Dr. Hani Chehata, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1891803094
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chehata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chehata accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chehata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chehata speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Chehata. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chehata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chehata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chehata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.