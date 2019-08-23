Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ashamalla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Newyork-presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn’t have asked for a better radiation oncologist and team!
About Dr. Hani Ashamalla, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1467435701
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- NEW YORK METHODIST HOSPITAL
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashamalla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ashamalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashamalla has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashamalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ashamalla speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashamalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashamalla.
