Dr. Do has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanh-Nguyen Do, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanh-Nguyen Do, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO.
Dr. Do works at
Locations
1
Hanh Nguyen DO MD39210 State St Ste 212, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 796-0162
2
Washington Hospital Healthcare System2000 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
She took the time to listen to me . Not in a hurry. Explained very well. Did not ask for un necessary tests.
About Dr. Hanh-Nguyen Do, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1003907338
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Do accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Do has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Do works at
Dr. Do speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Do. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Do.
