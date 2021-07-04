See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Jose, CA
Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from Tufts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Hoang works at South Bay OB/GYN in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saigon Pharmacy
    210 N Jackson Ave Ste 10, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 258-7000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hoang?

    Jul 04, 2021
    With me, Dr. Hoang is talented in Ob-Gyn (Obstetrics and Gynecology). She also has a wide knowledge of General Practice. Each time of my visits, she was carefully asking all my symptoms to give me very helpful advice or treatments. Last two weeks, I had an appointment with her because I thought I have a gynecological problem. My abdominal cavity was examined and ultrasound scanned. After all, she advised me to see my family doctor because she diagnosis that I might have kidney stones. And that was true after my blood, urine test, and ultrasound results. One week later, Dr. Hoang called me directly to ask about my condition. I was really surprised and appreciated it because many Doctors I know have never done that. I do not know if she also does that with all her patients or not. But with me, she always followed me up after every my visits. I highly recommend Dr. Hoang to new patients. Because I think she cares about her patients with her professional conscience.
    Quy Tran — Jul 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hoang to family and friends

    Dr. Hoang's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hoang

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD.

    About Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093941973
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Tufts School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Hanh Hoang, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.