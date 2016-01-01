See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Richardson, TX
Dr. Hang Phung, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Hang Phung, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (7)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Hang Phung, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Phung works at HANG T PHUNG, MD in Richardson, TX with other offices in Crossett, AR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hang T Phung, MD
    1332 S Plano Rd Ste 702, Richardson, TX 75081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 669-2100
  2. 2
    105 W 5th Ave, Crossett, AR 71635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 364-9054

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Phung?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Hang Phung, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Hang Phung, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Phung to family and friends

Dr. Phung's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Phung

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Hang Phung, MD.

About Dr. Hang Phung, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 35 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1295957876
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Phung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Phung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Hang Phung, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.