Dr. Hang Pak, DO
Overview
Dr. Hang Pak, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Pak works at
Locations
Center for Pain Medicine200 S Orange Ave Ste 201, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 322-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff and extremely knowledgable practice
About Dr. Hang Pak, DO
- Pain Management
- English
- 1972638229
Education & Certifications
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
- Union Hospital
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Pak works at
