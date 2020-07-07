Dr. Hanane Chichane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chichane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanane Chichane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hanane Chichane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Chichane works at
Locations
Hanane Chichane MD PA115 NW Newton Dr Ste C, Burleson, TX 76028 Directions (817) 426-3323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Chichane was during the Covid 19 pandemic and so we did a video chat and let me tell you. She was great. Most psychiatrists rush through questions or ask questions that put you on the defense. She was thorough and asked all the right questions. She's treated me for major depression and it's going well so far. And most of all she took her time getting all the details.
About Dr. Hanane Chichane, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
