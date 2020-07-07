See All Psychiatrists in Burleson, TX
Dr. Hanane Chichane, MD

Psychiatry
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Hanane Chichane, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burleson, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Chichane works at Hanane Chichane MD PA in Burleson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hanane Chichane MD PA
    115 NW Newton Dr Ste C, Burleson, TX 76028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 426-3323

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Bipolar Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Autism
  View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Phobia
  View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 07, 2020
    My first visit with Dr. Chichane was during the Covid 19 pandemic and so we did a video chat and let me tell you. She was great. Most psychiatrists rush through questions or ask questions that put you on the defense. She was thorough and asked all the right questions. She's treated me for major depression and it's going well so far. And most of all she took her time getting all the details.
    Shaena — Jul 07, 2020
    About Dr. Hanane Chichane, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1689677957
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LIAONING COLLEGE OF TRADITIONAL CHINESE MED / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanane Chichane, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chichane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chichane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chichane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chichane works at Hanane Chichane MD PA in Burleson, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chichane’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Chichane. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chichane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chichane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chichane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.