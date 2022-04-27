Dr. Hana Saleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hana Saleh, MD
Overview
Dr. Hana Saleh, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Saleh works at
Locations
-
1
Herman Mathias MD & Associates391 N San Jacinto St, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (951) 929-6003
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saleh?
I have been seeing Dr. Selah for 3 years now. She is caring and sensitive to all of my issues. I have a rare autoimmune disease and see a specialist for that, but, I have made Dr Selah my primary physician. She has gotten me through some pretty rough health issues. I feel very comfortable seeing her, and don't feel she is patronizing me as some other doctors have done in my past. Can't say enough good things about her.
About Dr. Hana Saleh, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1275844912
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Iowa Hosp & Clinics
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- BEIRUT ARAB UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saleh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saleh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saleh works at
Dr. Saleh speaks Arabic and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Saleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.