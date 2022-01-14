Dr. Hana Safah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hana Safah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hana Safah, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Greater Baltimore Med Center|Tulane University School Of Med|University Of Fl College Of Med
Dr. Safah works at
Locations
Tulane Cancer Center Clinic150 S Liberty St, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 420-0258
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
knowledgeable and compassionate
About Dr. Hana Safah, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Greater Baltimore Med Center|Tulane University School Of Med|University Of Fl College Of Med
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safah has seen patients for Myeloma, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Safah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safah.
