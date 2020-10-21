Overview

Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General - Saints Campus and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Laznickova works at ALLERGY & ASTHMA CLINIC in Lexington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.