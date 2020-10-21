Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laznickova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD
Overview
Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General - Saints Campus and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Laznickova works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Clinic16 Clarke St Ste 22, Lexington, MA 02421 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General - Saints Campus
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Laznickova?
I had a great experience with Dr. Laznickova last year. She was so kind and friendly, my allergy test was a breeze and she even shared extra product with my mom who was also having allergy issues at no extra cost.
About Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1740324987
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Lahey Hitchcock Clinic
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Bowdoin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laznickova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laznickova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laznickova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laznickova works at
Dr. Laznickova speaks Czech.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Laznickova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laznickova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laznickova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laznickova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.