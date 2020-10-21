See All Allergists & Immunologists in Lexington, MA
Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General - Saints Campus and Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Laznickova works at ALLERGY & ASTHMA CLINIC in Lexington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy & Asthma Clinic
    Allergy & Asthma Clinic
16 Clarke St Ste 22, Lexington, MA 02421

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lowell General - Saints Campus
  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Penicillin Testing Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 21, 2020
    I had a great experience with Dr. Laznickova last year. She was so kind and friendly, my allergy test was a breeze and she even shared extra product with my mom who was also having allergy issues at no extra cost.
    Becca — Oct 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD
    About Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740324987
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Lahey Hitchcock Clinic
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bowdoin College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hana Laznickova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laznickova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Laznickova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Laznickova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Laznickova works at ALLERGY & ASTHMA CLINIC in Lexington, MA. View the full address on Dr. Laznickova’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Laznickova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laznickova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laznickova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laznickova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

