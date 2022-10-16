Dr. Chaim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hana Chaim, DO
Overview
Dr. Hana Chaim, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL.
Dr. Chaim works at
Locations
Granada Medical Center595 W Granada Blvd Ste D, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 672-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough with me. Helped me with all that was damaged. I owe my ability to walk to Dr. Chaim
About Dr. Hana Chaim, DO
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1144250341
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chaim accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaim.
