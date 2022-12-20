Dr. Hana Azizi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azizi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hana Azizi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hana Azizi, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Azizi works at
Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion180 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azizi?
Dr Azizi and Staff are professional and friendly. They explain the procedures thoroughly and easy to understand. Easy to schedule appointments. And Very Punctual.
About Dr. Hana Azizi, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1124394101
Education & Certifications
- Nyu School Of Medicine
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Shiraz University Of Medical Sciences
- Pediatric Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azizi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azizi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azizi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azizi works at
Dr. Azizi has seen patients for Cerebral Palsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azizi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Azizi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azizi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azizi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azizi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.