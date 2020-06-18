Dr. Aubrechtova has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hana Aubrechtova, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hana Aubrechtova, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY AT PLZNI / MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Austin Neurological Clinic711 W 38th St Ste F1, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-6121
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Update: I had DBS surgery for Parkinson's Disease in 2019. The DBS implant requires that we do fine tuning with an IPOD-like-device while balancing my medications. This takes time to strike the right balance, thus the unpredictable wait time. My appointments have ranged from 15 to 50 minutes, but the excellent results and shared information are well worth any wait.
About Dr. Hana Aubrechtova, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1831307289
Education & Certifications
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY AT PLZNI / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aubrechtova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aubrechtova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aubrechtova has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aubrechtova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Aubrechtova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aubrechtova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aubrechtova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aubrechtova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.