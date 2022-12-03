See All Ophthalmologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Han-Ying Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (15)
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Han-Ying Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Chang works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA with other offices in Stoneham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eye Cancer and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Massachusetts Eye and Ear
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114
    Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary - Stoneham
    1 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180
    Monday 8:00am - 4:00pm
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye

Blepharitis
Eye Cancer
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Pterygium
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Esophoria
Esotropia
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Headache
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinoblastoma
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blepharorrhaphy
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Conjunctivoplasty
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Transplant
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Retinopathy
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Sclera
Exophoria
Eye Melanoma
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Eyelid Surgery
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma Surgery
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics
Paralytic Strabismus
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vertical Heterophoria
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 03, 2022
    From the very first time I met her Dr. Chang impressed me with her knowledge and ability to answer my detailed questions. I am an electroptical engineer and my questions were not typical but were very detailed and Dr. Chang handled them all with detailed answers appropriate to my knowledge. I had great confidence in her ability to deal with my cateracts appropriately. Given my particular eye curvature, there were fewer options in terms of processes and choices. This was all carefully explained and dealt with appropriately.
    E. R. Schildkraut — Dec 03, 2022
    About Dr. Han-Ying Chang, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1184882870
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chang has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eye Cancer and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

