Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han-Ying Chang, MD
Overview
Dr. Han-Ying Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Chang works at
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
-
2
Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary - Stoneham1 Montvale Ave, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 279-4418Monday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chang?
From the very first time I met her Dr. Chang impressed me with her knowledge and ability to answer my detailed questions. I am an electroptical engineer and my questions were not typical but were very detailed and Dr. Chang handled them all with detailed answers appropriate to my knowledge. I had great confidence in her ability to deal with my cateracts appropriately. Given my particular eye curvature, there were fewer options in terms of processes and choices. This was all carefully explained and dealt with appropriately.
About Dr. Han-Ying Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184882870
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang works at
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eye Cancer and Malignant Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.