Dr. Tonthat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Han Tonthat, MD
Overview
Dr. Han Tonthat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS.
Locations
1
Primemed1041 Sterling Rd Ste 106, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 984-0061
2
Prime Health1035 Sterling Rd Ste 104, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 840-0610
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Patient, understanding doctor. He is very thourough, deep knowledge of what needs to be done in his field. What's really admiring is that he speaks multi languages: English, Spanish, Vietnamese. The way I observed while waiting, he treated patients with respect and care. For me, he asks lots of questions, then makes sure patients understand what he tells them, invites me to ask more questions. Great doctor, will definitely recommend to relatives and friends.
About Dr. Han Tonthat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1801897335
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
