Dr. Han Ton-That, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Han Ton-That, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Primemed1041 Sterling Rd Ste 106, Herndon, VA 20170 Directions (703) 840-0610
Seven Corners Medical Office6305 Castle Pl, Falls Church, VA 22044 Directions (703) 534-9090Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Super kind and experienced doctor, and great listener. I was able to be seen quickly and he expedited an endoscopy for me due to my discomfort and nervousness. This doctor is A+ in my book and I've seen a lot of docs. Don't hesitate due to the small Falls Church office. This doc could be in any prestige practice IMHO. He is top notch. P.S. he even personally returned calls I left with the office with pre-procedure concerns.
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland School Medicine
- Gastroenterology
