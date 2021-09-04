Overview

Dr. Han Ton-That, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Ton-That works at Prime Health in Herndon, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.