Dr. Han Soo Kim, MD

General Hand Surgery
4 (24)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Han Soo Kim, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at Surgical Specialists, Inc. in Santa Maria, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Surgical Specialists, Inc.
    316 S Stratford Ave Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 348-3700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 15, 2022
    Wait time was long but they were just very busy Staff were friendly
    Phyllis M Connolly — Jul 15, 2022
    About Dr. Han Soo Kim, MD

    • General Hand Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    • 1124078282
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Han Soo Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Surgical Specialists, Inc. in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

