Dr. Han Soo Kim, MD
Overview
Dr. Han Soo Kim, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Specialists, Inc.316 S Stratford Ave Ste C, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 348-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was long but they were just very busy Staff were friendly
About Dr. Han Soo Kim, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1124078282
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
